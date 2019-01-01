Goodfellow Inc is engaged in remanufacturers and distributors of lumber products and hardwood flooring products. It is engaged in the domestic and export sales of wholesale distribution of wood products, and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. Goodfellow offers products, including decking, flooring, lumber, insulation and soundproofing, panels, siding, and specialty and commodity panels. Goodfellow represents three main sectors - retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing. The company manages its operations under one operating segment.