QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.63/6.89%
52 Wk
9.15 - 9.15
Mkt Cap
78.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.64
Shares
8.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goodfellow Inc is engaged in remanufacturers and distributors of lumber products and hardwood flooring products. It is engaged in the domestic and export sales of wholesale distribution of wood products, and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. Goodfellow offers products, including decking, flooring, lumber, insulation and soundproofing, panels, siding, and specialty and commodity panels. Goodfellow represents three main sectors - retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing. The company manages its operations under one operating segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goodfellow Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodfellow (GFELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodfellow (OTCGM: GFELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodfellow's (GFELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodfellow.

Q

What is the target price for Goodfellow (GFELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goodfellow

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodfellow (GFELF)?

A

The stock price for Goodfellow (OTCGM: GFELF) is $9.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:49:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodfellow (GFELF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 8, 2006.

Q

When is Goodfellow (OTCGM:GFELF) reporting earnings?

A

Goodfellow does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodfellow (GFELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodfellow.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodfellow (GFELF) operate in?

A

Goodfellow is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.