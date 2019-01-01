Goodfellow (OTC:GFELF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$129.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Goodfellow using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Goodfellow Questions & Answers
When is Goodfellow (OTCGM:GFELF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Goodfellow
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Goodfellow (OTCGM:GFELF)?
There are no earnings for Goodfellow
What were Goodfellow’s (OTCGM:GFELF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Goodfellow
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.