Genus PLC is a biotechnology company that develops animal genetics for agricultural purposes. The company breeds and distributes the genes of pigs and bulls, scientifically selecting livestock whose offspring are designed to increase the profitability of its customers. The company generates most of its revenue from its porcine exposure, followed by its bovine exposure. In the porcine market, Genus sells boars and sows that produce offspring with desirable characteristics, such as feed-efficient growth or leaner meat. In the dairy and beef markets, the company's primary product is bull semen, which is delivered through artificial insemination to improve its customers' herds and their efficiency. Genus also offers embryos through its subsidiary IVB.