|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: GENPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Genix Pharmaceuticals.
There is no analysis for Genix Pharmaceuticals
The stock price for Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: GENPF) is $0.135 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:08:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genix Pharmaceuticals.
Genix Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Genix Pharmaceuticals.
Genix Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.