Genix Pharmaceuticals Corp is a Canadian life sciences company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of high growth, high margin, novel and proprietary, evidence-based, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, nutraceuticals and healthcare products, as well as generic medicines. Its product includes Flu-X; Renochlor and Sucanon.

Genix Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genix Pharmaceuticals (GENPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: GENPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genix Pharmaceuticals's (GENPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genix Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Genix Pharmaceuticals (GENPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genix Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Genix Pharmaceuticals (GENPF)?

A

The stock price for Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: GENPF) is $0.135 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:08:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genix Pharmaceuticals (GENPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genix Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Genix Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:GENPF) reporting earnings?

A

Genix Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genix Pharmaceuticals (GENPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genix Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Genix Pharmaceuticals (GENPF) operate in?

A

Genix Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.