Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to a diversified basket of large-cap digital currencies. It allows investors to more effectively implement strategic and tactical asset allocations that incorporate digital assets by using the fund's shares. The fund seeks to hold large cap digital assets that collectively comprise 70% of the entire digital asset market. The company's investment objective is for its shares to reflect the value of fund components held by the fund at any given time, less fund's expenses and other liabilities.