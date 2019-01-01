GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of GDL Fund using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
GDL Fund Questions & Answers
When is GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for GDL Fund
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)?
There are no earnings for GDL Fund
What were GDL Fund’s (NYSE:GDL) revenues?
There are no earnings for GDL Fund
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.