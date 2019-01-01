Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd owns and operates a restaurant with an on-site brewery. The company operates two casual dining concepts which include Granite city food and brewery and Cadillac ranch all American bar and grill. The Granite city restaurant theme is upscale casual dining with a wide variety of menu items, which includes handcrafted beers finished on-site. Cadillac Ranch restaurants feature authentic, cuisine in a fun, dynamic environment. Its menu is diverse with offerings ranging from homemade meatloaf to pasta dishes. It has approximately 36 restaurants in over 10 states. In addition, it also operates a centralized beer production facility in Ellsworth, Iowa which facilitates the initial stages of its brewing process.