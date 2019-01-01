QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd owns and operates a restaurant with an on-site brewery. The company operates two casual dining concepts which include Granite city food and brewery and Cadillac ranch all American bar and grill. The Granite city restaurant theme is upscale casual dining with a wide variety of menu items, which includes handcrafted beers finished on-site. Cadillac Ranch restaurants feature authentic, cuisine in a fun, dynamic environment. Its menu is diverse with offerings ranging from homemade meatloaf to pasta dishes. It has approximately 36 restaurants in over 10 states. In addition, it also operates a centralized beer production facility in Ellsworth, Iowa which facilitates the initial stages of its brewing process.

Analyst Ratings

Granite City Food Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Granite City Food (GCFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Granite City Food (OTCEM: GCFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Granite City Food's (GCFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Granite City Food.

Q

What is the target price for Granite City Food (GCFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Granite City Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Granite City Food (GCFB)?

A

The stock price for Granite City Food (OTCEM: GCFB) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 20:11:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Granite City Food (GCFB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Granite City Food.

Q

When is Granite City Food (OTCEM:GCFB) reporting earnings?

A

Granite City Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Granite City Food (GCFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Granite City Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Granite City Food (GCFB) operate in?

A

Granite City Food is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.