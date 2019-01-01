ñol

Granite City Food
(OTCEM:GCFB)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 22
0.035
0.0349[34900.00%]
After Hours: 8:14AM EDT
Granite City Food (OTC:GCFB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Granite City Food reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$36.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Granite City Food using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Granite City Food Questions & Answers

Q
When is Granite City Food (OTCEM:GCFB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Granite City Food

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Granite City Food (OTCEM:GCFB)?
A

There are no earnings for Granite City Food

Q
What were Granite City Food’s (OTCEM:GCFB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Granite City Food

