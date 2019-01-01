Global Clean Energy Hldgs (OTC:GCEH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Global Clean Energy Hldgs
Global Clean Energy Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Global Clean Energy Hldgs (OTCQB: GCEH) was reported by BWS Financial on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.55 expecting GCEH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global Clean Energy Hldgs (OTCQB: GCEH) was provided by BWS Financial, and Global Clean Energy Hldgs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Clean Energy Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Clean Energy Hldgs was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.55. The current price Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) is trading at is $3.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
