QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Generations Bancorp NY
(NASDAQ:GBNY)
11.61
-0.11[-0.94%]
At close: Jun 2
11.70
0.0900[0.78%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.67 - 11.75
52 Week High/Low9.91 - 13.5
Open / Close11.67 / 11.75
Float / Outstanding2.3M / 2.5M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 4.7K
Mkt Cap28.5M
P/E18.9
50d Avg. Price11.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float2.3M

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY), Dividends

Generations Bancorp NY issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Generations Bancorp NY generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Generations Bancorp NY Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generations Bancorp NY.

Q
What date did I need to own Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generations Bancorp NY.

Q
How much per share is the next Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generations Bancorp NY.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generations Bancorp NY.

