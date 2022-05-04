 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Gibson Energy Shares Today
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Gibson Energy Shares Today
  • RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan raised the price target for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX: GEI) (OTC: GBNXF) to C$28 from C$27 with an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Kwan stated that Gibson Energy's shares continue to offer an attractive dividend yield (almost 6%) that is conservatively underpinned by cash flow (68% trailing DCF payout ratio), with confirmed growth expected to drive roughly 5% EBITDA growth into 2023.
  • The analyst sees numerous avenues for projects to extend growth past 2023 and increase the overall growth rate.
  • Kwan continues to view Gibson Energy's shares as having a high "floor" (i.e., less downside) given the conservative financial structure and the strategic nature of its asset base that could be attractive to potential strategic and financial acquirors.
  • Price Action: GEI shares traded higher by 1.65% at C$25.78 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for GBNXF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021ScotiabankDowngradesSector OutperformSector Perform
Apr 2015JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GBNXF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBNXF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Canada why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com