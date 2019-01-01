ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Granada Gold Mine
(OTCPK:GBBFF)
0.0306
00
At close: May 31
0.095
0.0644[210.05%]
After Hours: 8:49AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 150.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 29.9K
Mkt Cap4.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Granada Gold Mine (OTC:GBBFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Granada Gold Mine reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Granada Gold Mine using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Granada Gold Mine Questions & Answers

Q
When is Granada Gold Mine (OTCPK:GBBFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Granada Gold Mine

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Granada Gold Mine (OTCPK:GBBFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Granada Gold Mine

Q
What were Granada Gold Mine’s (OTCPK:GBBFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Granada Gold Mine

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.