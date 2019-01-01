ñol

Naturgy Energy Group
(OTCPK:GASNY)
5.942
0.042[0.71%]
At close: Jun 2
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.9 - 5.94
52 Week High/Low4.74 - 6.7
Open / Close5.9 / 5.94
Float / Outstanding- / 4.8B
Vol / Avg.6K / 16.5K
Mkt Cap28.5B
P/E24.02
50d Avg. Price5.95
Div / Yield0.42/7.11%
Payout Ratio116.71
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Naturgy Energy Group (OTC:GASNY), Dividends

Naturgy Energy Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Naturgy Energy Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 7, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Naturgy Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naturgy Energy Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on January 23, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY). The last dividend payout was on January 23, 2013 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on January 23, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK:GASNY)?
A

Naturgy Energy Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) was $0.07 and was paid out next on January 23, 2013.

