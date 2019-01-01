QQQ
Range
5.11 - 5.2
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/12.6K
Div / Yield
0.43/8.36%
52 Wk
4.74 - 6.7
Mkt Cap
24.5B
Payout Ratio
116.71
Open
5.2
P/E
19.83
EPS
0.02
Shares
4.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:20AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Naturgy Energy Group SA stems from the acquisition of Union Fenosa in 2008. The company operates across the gas value chain, from procurement to distribution and marketing. It owns and operates the largest gas distribution network in Spain and is the leader in retail gas supply. The company also owns and operates gas and electricity distribution networks in Latin America. The company owns 12.60 GW of generation capacity including 4.60 GW of renewables, mostly made of hydro.

Naturgy Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Naturgy Energy Group's (GASNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Naturgy Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GASNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)?

A

The stock price for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNY) is $5.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 23, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2013.

Q

When is Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK:GASNY) reporting earnings?

A

Naturgy Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Naturgy Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) operate in?

A

Naturgy Energy Group is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.