Naturgy Energy Group (OTC:GASNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GASNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCPK: GASNY) was provided by Kepler Cheuvreux, and Naturgy Energy Group downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Naturgy Energy Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Naturgy Energy Group was filed on July 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY) is trading at is $5.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
