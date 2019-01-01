ñol

Gen American Invts Co
(NYSE:GAM)
38.94
0.89[2.34%]
At close: Jun 2
38.1679
-0.7721[-1.98%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low37.84 - 39.01
52 Week High/Low35.4 - 46.75
Open / Close38.04 / 38.79
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 24.4M
Vol / Avg.24.1K / 33.7K
Mkt Cap948.7M
P/E3.08
50d Avg. Price39.65
Div / Yield0.35/0.92%
Payout Ratio2.83
EPS-
Total Float22.4M

Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM), Dividends

Gen American Invts Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gen American Invts Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gen American Invts Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gen American Invts Co (GAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gen American Invts Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on February 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gen American Invts Co (GAM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gen American Invts Co (GAM). The last dividend payout was on February 18, 2022 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Gen American Invts Co (GAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gen American Invts Co (GAM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on February 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM)?
A

Gen American Invts Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gen American Invts Co (GAM) was $0.50 and was paid out next on February 18, 2022.

