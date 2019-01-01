QQQ
FUJI Seal manufactures a variety of packaging products. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the sale of shrink labels, which are used to label consumer products on plastic, glass, and metallic containers. FUJI Seal also sells self-adhesive labels used to label consumer products, soft pouches used for food, beverages, and personal care products, packaging machinery, and other packaging products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on geography: Japan, Americas, Europe, PAGO, and ASEAN. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

FUJI Seal International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FUJI Seal International (FUJSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FUJI Seal International (OTCPK: FUJSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FUJI Seal International's (FUJSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FUJI Seal International.

Q

What is the target price for FUJI Seal International (FUJSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FUJI Seal International

Q

Current Stock Price for FUJI Seal International (FUJSF)?

A

The stock price for FUJI Seal International (OTCPK: FUJSF) is $21.17 last updated Mon Aug 02 2021 16:37:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FUJI Seal International (FUJSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FUJI Seal International.

Q

When is FUJI Seal International (OTCPK:FUJSF) reporting earnings?

A

FUJI Seal International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FUJI Seal International (FUJSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FUJI Seal International.

Q

What sector and industry does FUJI Seal International (FUJSF) operate in?

A

FUJI Seal International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.