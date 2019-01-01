QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ferrotec Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of semiconductor equipment related products. The company operates through four business segments. Its Electronic device segment manufactures thermo-electric modules, ferrofluid, and power semiconductor substrate. The Equipment-related segment is engaged in the production and sale of vacuum seal, quartz products, ceramics and silicon products, silicon parts, and wafer products. Its Photovoltaic segment is involved in the formation of silicon crystal equipment, quartz crucible, and silicon for the solar cell. The company's Other segment comprises of laundry and other related industrial equipment.

Ferrotec Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferrotec Holdings (FRRZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferrotec Holdings (OTCPK: FRRZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ferrotec Holdings's (FRRZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ferrotec Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ferrotec Holdings (FRRZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ferrotec Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferrotec Holdings (FRRZF)?

A

The stock price for Ferrotec Holdings (OTCPK: FRRZF) is $31.3 last updated Fri Jun 25 2021 14:56:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ferrotec Holdings (FRRZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ferrotec Holdings.

Q

When is Ferrotec Holdings (OTCPK:FRRZF) reporting earnings?

A

Ferrotec Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ferrotec Holdings (FRRZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferrotec Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferrotec Holdings (FRRZF) operate in?

A

Ferrotec Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.