Ferrotec Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of semiconductor equipment related products. The company operates through four business segments. Its Electronic device segment manufactures thermo-electric modules, ferrofluid, and power semiconductor substrate. The Equipment-related segment is engaged in the production and sale of vacuum seal, quartz products, ceramics and silicon products, silicon parts, and wafer products. Its Photovoltaic segment is involved in the formation of silicon crystal equipment, quartz crucible, and silicon for the solar cell. The company's Other segment comprises of laundry and other related industrial equipment.