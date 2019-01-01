QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
10K/68.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
3.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
146.1M
Outstanding
Fremont Gold Ltd is a Canadian exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes North Carlin, Cobb Creek, Griffon, Hurricane and other properties. The company has a presence in Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fremont Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fremont Gold (FRERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fremont Gold (OTCQB: FRERF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fremont Gold's (FRERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fremont Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Fremont Gold (FRERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fremont Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Fremont Gold (FRERF)?

A

The stock price for Fremont Gold (OTCQB: FRERF) is $0.024 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:28:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fremont Gold (FRERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fremont Gold.

Q

When is Fremont Gold (OTCQB:FRERF) reporting earnings?

A

Fremont Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fremont Gold (FRERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fremont Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Fremont Gold (FRERF) operate in?

A

Fremont Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.