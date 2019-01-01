|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.500
|0.440
|-0.0600
|REV
|1.860B
|2.061B
|201.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Quantum Minerals.
The latest price target for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) was reported by JP Morgan on June 30, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.72 expecting FQVLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.60% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) is $26.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2020.
First Quantum Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Quantum Minerals.
First Quantum Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.