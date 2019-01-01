QQQ
Range
26.38 - 27.47
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/24.7K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.03%
52 Wk
16.19 - 29.9
Mkt Cap
18.5B
Payout Ratio
0.67
Open
26.38
P/E
22.08
EPS
0.44
Shares
686.1M
Outstanding
First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company's principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania. The firm's project comprises Guelb Moghrein, Sentinel, Kansanshi, Cobre Panama, Pyhasalmi, Ravensthorpe, among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.440 -0.0600
REV1.860B2.061B201.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Quantum Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Quantum Minerals's (FQVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Quantum Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) was reported by JP Morgan on June 30, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.72 expecting FQVLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.60% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)?

A

The stock price for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) is $26.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2020.

Q

When is First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) reporting earnings?

A

First Quantum Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Quantum Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) operate in?

A

First Quantum Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.