First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) was reported by JP Morgan on June 30, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.72 expecting FQVLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK: FQVLF) was provided by JP Morgan, and First Quantum Minerals maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Quantum Minerals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Quantum Minerals was filed on June 30, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 30, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.20 to $15.72. The current price First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) is trading at is $27.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
