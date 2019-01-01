ñol

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi
(OTCPK:FOVSY)
99.00
00
At close: May 3
95.73
-3.2700[-3.30%]
PreMarket: 9:28AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low76.7 - 108.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 70.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E11.62
50d Avg. Price98.91
Div / Yield5.51/5.57%
Payout Ratio56.45
EPS39.9
Total Float-

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTC:FOVSY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$27.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTCPK:FOVSY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTCPK:FOVSY)?
A

There are no earnings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi

Q
What were Ford Otomotiv Sanayi’s (OTCPK:FOVSY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi

