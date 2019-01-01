Finnair (OTC:FNNNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$399.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Finnair using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Finnair Questions & Answers
When is Finnair (OTCPK:FNNNF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Finnair
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Finnair (OTCPK:FNNNF)?
There are no earnings for Finnair
What were Finnair’s (OTCPK:FNNNF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Finnair
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.