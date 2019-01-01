FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-1.650
Quarterly Revenue
$46M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of FedNat Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
FedNat Holding Questions & Answers
When is FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) reporting earnings?
FedNat Holding (FNHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.34.
What were FedNat Holding’s (NASDAQ:FNHC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $83.2M, which missed the estimate of $96.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.