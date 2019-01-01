QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 1:33PM
Orange is the incumbent telecom operator in France, formerly known as France Telecom. The company operates fixed and wireless businesses in France, where it is the market leader ahead of Iliad, Bouygues and SFR. Orange also has fixed and wireless (convergent) operations in Spain, Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Central Europe (Romania, Slovakia, Moldova). Around 15% of revenue comes from emerging African markets, where the company only operates wireless networks and 20% comes from the enterprise segment, which serves companies with more than 50 employees in France and internationally.

Orange Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Orange (FNCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orange (OTCPK: FNCTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orange's (FNCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orange.

Q

What is the target price for Orange (FNCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orange

Q

Current Stock Price for Orange (FNCTF)?

A

The stock price for Orange (OTCPK: FNCTF) is $12.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:03:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orange (FNCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orange.

Q

When is Orange (OTCPK:FNCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Orange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orange (FNCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orange.

Q

What sector and industry does Orange (FNCTF) operate in?

A

Orange is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.