Orange is the incumbent telecom operator in France, formerly known as France Telecom. The company operates fixed and wireless businesses in France, where it is the market leader ahead of Iliad, Bouygues and SFR. Orange also has fixed and wireless (convergent) operations in Spain, Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Central Europe (Romania, Slovakia, Moldova). Around 15% of revenue comes from emerging African markets, where the company only operates wireless networks and 20% comes from the enterprise segment, which serves companies with more than 50 employees in France and internationally.