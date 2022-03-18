 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 7:34am   Comments
Share:
Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters
  • Global infrastructure funds approached Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers AG (OTC: VTAGY), Reuters reports.
  • The bidders, including investment firms Brookfield and Global Infrastructure Partners, submitted proposals valuing Vantage Towers at a premium to its current valuation of €15 billion ($16.57 billion).
  • Also Read: This French Carrier Offers To Acquire Vodafone's Italian Unit
  • Contrastingly, Vodafone preferred an industry merger with either Deutsche Telekom AG's (OTC: DTEGY) towers unit DFMG or Orange SA's (OTC: FNCTF) Totem.
  • Vantage Towers chief Nick Read preferred Orange's Totem or Deutsche Telekom's tower assets as suitable candidates.
  • Vodafone remained vulnerable to Europe's most prominent activist fund Cevian Capital to boost returns.
  • Reuters notes that Deutsche Telekom is exploring infrastructure deals without giving much detail.
  • Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.12% at $16.83 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VOD + VTAGY)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Children's Media Company Says It Believes In Balancing Short-Term And Long-Term Success
What Does Vodafone Group's Debt Look Like?
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media On Thursday, March 10th
Cyber Hackers Target Vodafone After Breaching Nvidia, Samsung
A SpaceX Deal Has This Small-Cap Space Stock Running
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com