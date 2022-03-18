Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters
- Global infrastructure funds approached Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers AG (OTC: VTAGY), Reuters reports.
- The bidders, including investment firms Brookfield and Global Infrastructure Partners, submitted proposals valuing Vantage Towers at a premium to its current valuation of €15 billion ($16.57 billion).
- Contrastingly, Vodafone preferred an industry merger with either Deutsche Telekom AG's (OTC: DTEGY) towers unit DFMG or Orange SA's (OTC: FNCTF) Totem.
- Vantage Towers chief Nick Read preferred Orange's Totem or Deutsche Telekom's tower assets as suitable candidates.
- Vodafone remained vulnerable to Europe's most prominent activist fund Cevian Capital to boost returns.
- Reuters notes that Deutsche Telekom is exploring infrastructure deals without giving much detail.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.12% at $16.83 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
