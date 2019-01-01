Fincantieri (OTC:FNCNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fincantieri
Fincantieri Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fincantieri (OTCGM: FNCNF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FNCNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fincantieri (OTCGM: FNCNF) was provided by Kepler Cheuvreux, and Fincantieri upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fincantieri, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fincantieri was filed on August 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fincantieri (FNCNF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Fincantieri (FNCNF) is trading at is $0.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
