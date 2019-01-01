Evolutionary Genomics (OTC:FNAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Evolutionary Genomics
No Data
Evolutionary Genomics Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM)?
There is no price target for Evolutionary Genomics
What is the most recent analyst rating for Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM)?
There is no analyst for Evolutionary Genomics
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM)?
There is no next analyst rating for Evolutionary Genomics
Is the Analyst Rating Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Evolutionary Genomics
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.