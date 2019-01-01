QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
52.24
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Fuji Corp is a Japan-based company that primarily manufactures and distributes robotic mounter and machine tools. Its product offerings consist of SMT Equipment, Machine tools, Compact multijoint robot, Atmospheric pressure plasma unit, Mobility support robot, Public stocker system. It operates into three segments Robotic Solutions, Machine Tools, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Fuji Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuji (FMMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuji (OTCPK: FMMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fuji's (FMMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuji.

Q

What is the target price for Fuji (FMMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuji

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuji (FMMFF)?

A

The stock price for Fuji (OTCPK: FMMFF) is $17.785 last updated Tue Jun 16 2020 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuji (FMMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuji.

Q

When is Fuji (OTCPK:FMMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Fuji does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuji (FMMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuji.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuji (FMMFF) operate in?

A

Fuji is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.