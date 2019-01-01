ñol

Flexsteel Industries
(NASDAQ:FLXS)
19.56
00
At close: May 27
19.56
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.52 - 51.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4.2M / 5.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 45.8K
Mkt Cap108.8M
P/E17.46
50d Avg. Price20.26
Div / Yield0.6/3.07%
Payout Ratio53.57
EPS0.84
Total Float4.2M

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dividends

Flexsteel Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Flexsteel Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.22%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Flexsteel Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flexsteel Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 4, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). The last dividend payout was on April 4, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 4, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)?
A

Flexsteel Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) was $0.15 and was paid out next on April 4, 2022.

