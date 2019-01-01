QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
19K/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
75.4M
Outstanding
Fjordland Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The company's projects include South Voisey's Bay Project and Milligan West Project. Geographically, the firm operates in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Fjordland Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fjordland Exploration (FEXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fjordland Exploration (OTCPK: FEXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fjordland Exploration's (FEXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fjordland Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Fjordland Exploration (FEXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fjordland Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Fjordland Exploration (FEXXF)?

A

The stock price for Fjordland Exploration (OTCPK: FEXXF) is $0.091 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:24:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fjordland Exploration (FEXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fjordland Exploration.

Q

When is Fjordland Exploration (OTCPK:FEXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Fjordland Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fjordland Exploration (FEXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fjordland Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Fjordland Exploration (FEXXF) operate in?

A

Fjordland Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.