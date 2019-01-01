QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/66.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
82.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 2:03PM
Fandom Sports Media Corp is developing and deploying a web application that instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models.

Fandom Sports Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fandom Sports Media (FDMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fandom Sports Media (OTCQB: FDMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fandom Sports Media's (FDMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fandom Sports Media.

Q

What is the target price for Fandom Sports Media (FDMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fandom Sports Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Fandom Sports Media (FDMSF)?

A

The stock price for Fandom Sports Media (OTCQB: FDMSF) is $0.0889 last updated Today at 8:53:03 PM.

Q

Does Fandom Sports Media (FDMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fandom Sports Media.

Q

When is Fandom Sports Media (OTCQB:FDMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Fandom Sports Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fandom Sports Media (FDMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fandom Sports Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Fandom Sports Media (FDMSF) operate in?

A

Fandom Sports Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.