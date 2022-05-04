What's In A Brand? A Fan Platform Is Betting A Name Switch May Build New Engagement

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Market research company Technavio predicts the gamification market size will grow by nearly $28 billion by 2026 and year-over-year growth of 22%.

Because of the potentially lucrative playing field, what you call yourself to stand out amongst a phalanx of players might be becoming even more critical to those who want a piece of the growth.

A possible case in point is Vancouver-based Fandom Sports Media, which has made a brand switch to Fandifi Technologies Corp. FDMSF, doing business as FandifiTM.

The reasoning behind the shift is arguably more interesting than the actual shift. In Fandom/Fandifi’s case, the move was premeditated by its comprehensive platform, according to Fandifi CEO and President David Vinokurov.

“Given the evolution and expansion of the company’s technology to provide and overlay predictions not only on sports and e-sports but on any type of broadcast content, we believe the transition to the Fandifi brand encompasses a whole suite of opportunities not possible with the previous branding and legacy of the company,” he said. “All of our ongoing partner discussions opened the doors to new avenues for deployment for consumer and creator use cases, prompting the need to strengthen the brand positioning with a unique set of intellectual property.”

But there was another, less scientific reason the company eventually chose the new Fandifi brand. “We thought it was a cooler name,” Vinokurov added.

In 2021, approximately 57.5 million viewers in the United States watched digital live sports content at least once per month, a figure projected to rise to over 90 million by 2025.

By offering highly curated content based on its artificial intelligence system, Fandifi says it wants to enhance its leverage of the thousands of views per minute that platforms like Meta Platforms Inc.’s FB Facebook, Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN Twitch, Tik Tok and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL YouTube.

In addition to landing international trademarks for FandifiTM, the company reports it has also updated and expanded the geographical scope of Fandifi’s trademarks for Fancoins® and the company’s current logo. The company has secured the FANDIFITM official Discord server, the @Fandifi Twitter account and @Fandifi.co Instagram social media channels. In addition, Fandifi has closed on a trademark for Fandomart, the company’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

“Our goal to empower the international creator community by deploying our agnostic prediction engine will help position FandifiTM as a leader in content enrichment, fan engagement and monetization tools for the next generation of content creators. We are looking forward to the opportunity to Fandifi all global content creation,” Vinokurov said.

Trading of the company’s common shares will remain the same on the Canadian Securities Exchange as FDM, on the OTCQB as FDMSF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange as TQ:43.

For more information on Fandifi, visit www.fandifi.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Pixabay Photo by tookapic