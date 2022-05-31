Fandifi Partners With Blockgration For Affiliate Marketing And Web 3.0 Initiatives For India, Philippines And Indonesia

Vancouver, British Columbia – May 31, 2022 – Fandifi Technology Corp. FDM FDMSF TQ ("Fandifi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an affiliate marketing and business development agreement (the “Agreement”) with Blockgration Global Corp (“Blocknation”). Blockgration provides access to a digital asset platform that can provide liquidity to investors and companies operating in its ecosystems. Blockgration offers vertically integrated white-label solutions to enterprise clients for numerous web 3.0 initiatives.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Blockgration will be facilitating business collaborations for Fandifi with their extensive international network of enterprise clients.

“Partnering with Blockgration provides an opportunity for FandifiTM to access significant pools of overlapping demographics from both blockchain and gaming user pools. Blockgration’s existing platform deployment in Indonesia, India and the Philippines give us a toe hold in new markets and a strong presence on the ground with local partners to expand and grow the Fandifi footprint. We’re excited to collaborate with our partners and explore the opportunities in these exciting markets,” states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President.

About Blockgration

Blockgration provides access to a digital asset platform that can provide liquidity to investors and company’s operating in its ecosystems. Blockgration currently owns and deploys a diversified set of blockchain as a service (BaaS) solutions that can be customized for different vertical industry. Their proprietary processing platform integrates multiple product-based operational applications to provide for one-stop solutions to strategic partners, clients, investors, and customers.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

FandifiTM is building a crowd based and system generated prediction and fan engagement platform. FandifiTM platform runs on an associated neural network tailor made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on an interoperable blockchain agnostic platform.

“PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED.”

For additional Information:



David Vinokurov

CEO, President

Fandifi Technology Corp.

Email: info@fandifi.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

