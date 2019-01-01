QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Foodfest International 2000 Inc currently has no operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Foodfest Intl 2000 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foodfest Intl 2000 (FDFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foodfest Intl 2000 (OTCPK: FDFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foodfest Intl 2000's (FDFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foodfest Intl 2000.

Q

What is the target price for Foodfest Intl 2000 (FDFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foodfest Intl 2000

Q

Current Stock Price for Foodfest Intl 2000 (FDFT)?

A

The stock price for Foodfest Intl 2000 (OTCPK: FDFT) is $0.00075 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:05:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foodfest Intl 2000 (FDFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foodfest Intl 2000.

Q

When is Foodfest Intl 2000 (OTCPK:FDFT) reporting earnings?

A

Foodfest Intl 2000 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foodfest Intl 2000 (FDFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foodfest Intl 2000.

Q

What sector and industry does Foodfest Intl 2000 (FDFT) operate in?

A

Foodfest Intl 2000 is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.