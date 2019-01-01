ñol

Foodfest Intl 2000
(OTCPK:FDFT)
0.0005
00
At close: May 27
0.0007
0.0002[40.00%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT

Foodfest Intl 2000 (OTC:FDFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Foodfest Intl 2000 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$3.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Foodfest Intl 2000 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Foodfest Intl 2000 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Foodfest Intl 2000 (OTCPK:FDFT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Foodfest Intl 2000

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Foodfest Intl 2000 (OTCPK:FDFT)?
A

There are no earnings for Foodfest Intl 2000

Q
What were Foodfest Intl 2000’s (OTCPK:FDFT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Foodfest Intl 2000

