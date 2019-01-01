FDM Group (Holdings) PLC is a holdings company that provides a variety of information technology, or IT, services through its subsidiaries. The company's primary services consist of IT and business consulting with a focus on application development and testing, support, project management, data services, business analysis, business intelligence, and cybersecurity. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: The United Kingdom and Ireland, North America, Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment generate the majority of revenue.