There is no Press for this Ticker
FDM Group (Holdings) PLC is a holdings company that provides a variety of information technology, or IT, services through its subsidiaries. The company's primary services consist of IT and business consulting with a focus on application development and testing, support, project management, data services, business analysis, business intelligence, and cybersecurity. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: The United Kingdom and Ireland, North America, Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment generate the majority of revenue.

FDM Group (Holdings) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FDM Group (Holdings) (FDDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FDM Group (Holdings) (OTCPK: FDDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FDM Group (Holdings)'s (FDDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FDM Group (Holdings).

Q

What is the target price for FDM Group (Holdings) (FDDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FDM Group (Holdings)

Q

Current Stock Price for FDM Group (Holdings) (FDDMF)?

A

The stock price for FDM Group (Holdings) (OTCPK: FDDMF) is $13.75 last updated Mon Dec 07 2020 14:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FDM Group (Holdings) (FDDMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2018.

Q

When is FDM Group (Holdings) (OTCPK:FDDMF) reporting earnings?

A

FDM Group (Holdings) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FDM Group (Holdings) (FDDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FDM Group (Holdings).

Q

What sector and industry does FDM Group (Holdings) (FDDMF) operate in?

A

FDM Group (Holdings) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.