ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
FDM Group (Holdings)
(OTCPK:FDDMF)
12.50
00
At close: May 2
14.9559
2.4559[19.65%]
After Hours: 7:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.5 - 12.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 109.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E34.49
50d Avg. Price12.5
Div / Yield0.43/3.46%
Payout Ratio149.31
EPS-
Total Float-

FDM Group (Holdings) (OTC:FDDMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FDM Group (Holdings) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of FDM Group (Holdings) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

FDM Group (Holdings) Questions & Answers

Q
When is FDM Group (Holdings) (OTCPK:FDDMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for FDM Group (Holdings)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FDM Group (Holdings) (OTCPK:FDDMF)?
A

There are no earnings for FDM Group (Holdings)

Q
What were FDM Group (Holdings)’s (OTCPK:FDDMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for FDM Group (Holdings)

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.