Fortune Brands Home & Security is a leading home and security products company that operates three segments. The company's $2.9 billion (fiscal 2021) cabinets segment sells cabinets and vanities under the MasterBrand family of brands. The $2.8 billion plumbing segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures. The $2.0 billion outdoors and security segment sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name, Fiberon-branded patio decking, and locks and other security devices under the Master Lock and SentrySafe brand names.