ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fibra Uno Administracion
(OTCPK:FBASF)
1.021
00
At close: May 25
1.01
-0.0110[-1.08%]
After Hours: 4:15PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.87 - 1.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 45K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E21.04
50d Avg. Price1.1
Div / Yield0.09/9.09%
Payout Ratio139.28
EPS0.83
Total Float-

Fibra Uno Administracion (OTC:FBASF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fibra Uno Administracion reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$5.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fibra Uno Administracion using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fibra Uno Administracion Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fibra Uno Administracion (OTCPK:FBASF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fibra Uno Administracion

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fibra Uno Administracion (OTCPK:FBASF)?
A

There are no earnings for Fibra Uno Administracion

Q
What were Fibra Uno Administracion’s (OTCPK:FBASF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fibra Uno Administracion

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.