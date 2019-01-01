QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Alternative Wellness Health Inc formerly Anything Technologies Media Inc is engaged in manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alternative Wellness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alternative Wellness (EXMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alternative Wellness (OTCPK: EXMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alternative Wellness's (EXMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alternative Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Alternative Wellness (EXMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alternative Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Alternative Wellness (EXMT)?

A

The stock price for Alternative Wellness (OTCPK: EXMT) is $0.00175 last updated Today at 8:41:05 PM.

Q

Does Alternative Wellness (EXMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alternative Wellness.

Q

When is Alternative Wellness (OTCPK:EXMT) reporting earnings?

A

Alternative Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alternative Wellness (EXMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alternative Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Alternative Wellness (EXMT) operate in?

A

Alternative Wellness is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.