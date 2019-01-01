QQQ
Range
3.12 - 3.12
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.78 - 3.71
Mkt Cap
41.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.12
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
EverGen Infrastructure Corp is focused on combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a carbon-free future to develop a Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, starting on the West Coast of Canada in British Columbia. It is established to acquire, develop, build, own and operate a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects.

EverGen Infrastructure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EverGen Infrastructure (OTCQB: EVGIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EverGen Infrastructure's (EVGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EverGen Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EverGen Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF)?

A

The stock price for EverGen Infrastructure (OTCQB: EVGIF) is $3.12 last updated Today at 8:57:06 PM.

Q

Does EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EverGen Infrastructure.

Q

When is EverGen Infrastructure (OTCQB:EVGIF) reporting earnings?

A

EverGen Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EverGen Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF) operate in?

A

EverGen Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.