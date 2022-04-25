RBC Capital Cuts EverGen Infrastructure Price Target By 14%
- EverGen Infrastructure Corp (TSXV: EVGN) (OTC: EVGIF) price target has been lowered to C$6 from C$7 by RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng. The price target supports an Outperform, Speculative Risk rating.
- The analyst continues to see upside once management executes on its RNG development plans.
- He adds that the project delays in both near-term projects, due to factors outside the control of management, reduce the near-term visibility of the company.
- The analyst reduced the price target to reflect the added uncertainty around the timing and cost of the near-term RNG developments.
- Price Action: EVGN shares are trading lower by 1.89% at C$3.63 on TSX on the last check Monday.
