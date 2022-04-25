 Skip to main content

RBC Capital Cuts EverGen Infrastructure Price Target By 14%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 2:38pm   Comments
RBC Capital Cuts EverGen Infrastructure Price Target By 14%
  • EverGen Infrastructure Corp (TSXV: EVGN) (OTC: EVGIFprice target has been lowered to C$6 from C$7 by RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng. The price target supports an Outperform, Speculative Risk rating.
  • The analyst continues to see upside once management executes on its RNG development plans.
  • He adds that the project delays in both near-term projects, due to factors outside the control of management, reduce the near-term visibility of the company.
  • The analyst reduced the price target to reflect the added uncertainty around the timing and cost of the near-term RNG developments.
  • Price Action: EVGN shares are trading lower by 1.89% at C$3.63 on TSX on the last check Monday.

