Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/29.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
923.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EGF Theramed Health Corp is an early-stage development company. It develops products, technologies, and diagnostic tools focused on personalized medical care including research with natural health and wellness products. The products serve the overall goal of improving health and elevating the human condition. The company explores many other medical areas including weight loss, skin care and heart disease.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EGF Theramed Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EGF Theramed Health (OTCPK: EVAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EGF Theramed Health's (EVAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EGF Theramed Health.

Q

What is the target price for EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EGF Theramed Health

Q

Current Stock Price for EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF)?

A

The stock price for EGF Theramed Health (OTCPK: EVAHF) is $0.0214 last updated Today at 8:29:03 PM.

Q

Does EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EGF Theramed Health.

Q

When is EGF Theramed Health (OTCPK:EVAHF) reporting earnings?

A

EGF Theramed Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EGF Theramed Health.

Q

What sector and industry does EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF) operate in?

A

EGF Theramed Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.