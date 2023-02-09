EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary

EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia.

"Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.

The company continues to seek potential partnerships and acquisitions in addition to the current opportunity under review. Further, the company expects to engage online marketing for a sum of $250,000 to broaden the company's reach within the investment community, increasing investor awareness of the company, and attracting potential new investors through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement. The marketing services include project management and consulting for an on-line marketing campaign, coordinating marketing actions, maintaining and optimizing AdWords campaigns, adapting AdWords bidding strategies, optimizing AdWords ads, and creating and optimizing landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by e-mail, Facebook and Google.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash