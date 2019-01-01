QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
10.7K/181.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
0.25
EPS
0.06
Shares
52.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Earth Science Tech Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in research and development for hemp cannabinoid (CBD), nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device. Its products include CBD Hemp Oil, CBD Capsules, CBD Pets, and CBD Chocolates. The company products help in Health and Wellness benefits including a digestive aid that regulates appetite and eases symptoms of nausea and vomiting, analgesic pain relief, relief from anxiety, anti-tumour and anti-cancer benefits, and antipsychotic. It generates revenue from the sale of oils powders and gelcaps.

Earth Science Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earth Science Tech (ETST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earth Science Tech (OTCPK: ETST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Earth Science Tech's (ETST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Earth Science Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Earth Science Tech (ETST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Earth Science Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Earth Science Tech (ETST)?

A

The stock price for Earth Science Tech (OTCPK: ETST) is $0.0191 last updated Today at 2:54:25 PM.

Q

Does Earth Science Tech (ETST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earth Science Tech.

Q

When is Earth Science Tech (OTCPK:ETST) reporting earnings?

A

Earth Science Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Earth Science Tech (ETST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earth Science Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Earth Science Tech (ETST) operate in?

A

Earth Science Tech is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.