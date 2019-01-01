Earth Science Tech Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in research and development for hemp cannabinoid (CBD), nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device. Its products include CBD Hemp Oil, CBD Capsules, CBD Pets, and CBD Chocolates. The company products help in Health and Wellness benefits including a digestive aid that regulates appetite and eases symptoms of nausea and vomiting, analgesic pain relief, relief from anxiety, anti-tumour and anti-cancer benefits, and antipsychotic. It generates revenue from the sale of oils powders and gelcaps.