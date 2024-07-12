System1 And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by around 0.1% on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment

The Trade: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. AGAE 10% owner Knighted Pastures LLC bought a total of 208,331 shares at an average price of $1.48. To acquire these shares, it cost around $307,613.

10% owner Knighted Pastures LLC bought a total of 208,331 shares at an average price of $1.48. To acquire these shares, it cost around $307,613. What's Happening: Allied Gaming & Entertainment, on June 15, entered into a termination agreement with Elite Fun Entertainment Limited and its affiliates.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, on June 15, entered into a termination agreement with Elite Fun Entertainment Limited and its affiliates. What Allied Gaming & Entertainment Does: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc is an experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing world of gamers with various experiences through renowned assets, products, and services.

System1

The Trade: System1, Inc. SST 10% owner Cee Holdings Trust acquired a total of 119,551 shares at an average price of $1.44. To acquire these shares, it cost around $172,005.

10% owner Cee Holdings Trust acquired a total of 119,551 shares at an average price of $1.44. To acquire these shares, it cost around $172,005. What's Happening: On May 9, System1 posted upbeat first-quarter results.

On May 9, System1 posted upbeat first-quarter results. What System1 Does: System1 Inc develops technology and data science to operate a responsive acquisition marketing platform.

Earth Science Tech

The Trade: Earth Science Tech, Inc. ETST COO Mario Guillermo Tabraue acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.25. The insider spent around $4,980 to buy those shares.

COO Mario Guillermo Tabraue acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.25. The insider spent around $4,980 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On June 28, Earth Science Tech reported revenue of over $11.9 million for its year ended March 31, 2024.

On June 28, Earth Science Tech reported revenue of over $11.9 million for its year ended March 31, 2024. What Earth Science Tech Does: Earth Science Tech Inc is a diversified holding company. The company is set to acquire companies with its current focus in the health and wellness industry.

Read More: