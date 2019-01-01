QQQ
Zonte Metals Inc is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company focused on gold. The company holds interest in various project namely Wings Point, McConnell's Jest and Cross Hills.

Zonte Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Zonte Metals (EREPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zonte Metals (OTCPK: EREPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zonte Metals's (EREPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zonte Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Zonte Metals (EREPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zonte Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Zonte Metals (EREPF)?

A

The stock price for Zonte Metals (OTCPK: EREPF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zonte Metals (EREPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zonte Metals.

Q

When is Zonte Metals (OTCPK:EREPF) reporting earnings?

A

Zonte Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zonte Metals (EREPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zonte Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Zonte Metals (EREPF) operate in?

A

Zonte Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.