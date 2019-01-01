ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zonte Metals
(OTCPK:EREPF)
0.1282
00
At close: May 4
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 59.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 9.9K
Mkt Cap7.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Zonte Metals (OTC:EREPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zonte Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zonte Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zonte Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zonte Metals (OTCPK:EREPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zonte Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zonte Metals (OTCPK:EREPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zonte Metals

Q
What were Zonte Metals’s (OTCPK:EREPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zonte Metals

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.