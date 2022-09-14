Do Solution Providers Have An Edge Over Other Metaverse Participants?

Facebook’s rebranding to Meta Platforms Inc. META set off a cascade of projects entering the metaverse wave.

With an original vision to create a digital reflection of physical reality, Meta Platforms soon witnessed the many nuances through which projects brought about their idea. From virtual worlds like Roblox Corp. RBLX and play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, the metaverse concept took on spectacular shapes and forms, each cultivated based on differing entrepreneurial interpretations.

To this day, no one truly knows what the metaverse will translate into. This poses a considerable risk for those businesses whose operations fall directly into one of the metaverse’s many emerging sectors. If the sector were to fail, so would the enterprise.

But unlike the majority, some projects’ success is not directly tied to metaverse derivatives like the play-to-earn movement, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or virtual reality. Projects like Auto Data Flow Inc. EPAZ, a metaverse, blockchain and cloud service provider, are providing the metaverse industry with the tools to act on their vision while diversifying their risk.

Instead of investing its operations in one metaverse sector, Auto Data Flow has reportedly diversified its risk by providing solutions to many of them.

So far, the company has reported a host of products and services that meet this vision, including:

Epazz DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Office, a virtual meeting room fitted with virtual reality (VR) glasses and 3D avatars

CryObo Inc.’a real-world asset tokenization, an application that tokenizes real-world assets like real estate, high-value crops and commercial commodities

Zenepay Blockchain Payment, a payment processing solution for vendors aiming to accept all kinds of cryptocurrencies

Blockchain smart contract solutions, a service that allows the digital management of legal applications

Blockchain cloud infrastructure solutions, a service which converts legacy software into blockchain cloud processing software

The company claims to provide these customized solutions to businesses, governments, healthcare providers and post-secondary institutions. In recent press releases, Auto Data Flow reported the issuance of more metaverse-related solutions like sustainable Bitcoin mining operations and an augmented reality (AR) environment for accurate patient assessment and diagnoses.

Featured photo by Lucrezia Carnelos on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.